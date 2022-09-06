Shares

Samsung has indicated that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order season has been the most successful yet with a 50% increase in pre-orders. This is as compared to pre-orders for the previous Foldable series, the pre-order for the phones started on 11th August and ended on 4th September 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with 12GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage is retailing at Kshs. 256,999 whereas Galaxy Z Flip 4 that comes with 8GB and 256GB internal storage is retailing at Kshs. 142,999.

The pre order offers include: – Galaxy Z Fold 4 that comes with Phone Cover, S-Pen, Samsung Care Plus, 24-month Warranty, trade in service with Badili Africa where Kshs 25,000 will be topped up on Galaxy Z Fold 4 over the traded in phone value.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with Clear Slim Phone Cover, Samsung Care Plus, 24-month Warranty, trade in service with Badili where Kshs 20,000 will be topped up over the traded in phone value.

Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking to the next level. Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos and more from one app to another. With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call. Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook take advantage of the foldable display, providing more information on the screen and faster ways to interact with the content. The multitasking experience is complete with S Pen[1] functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case.

At the conclusion of the pre-order period the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will be available for sale at all Samsung experience stores and Dealer stores Nationwide. Both the smartphones come with Samsung Care+ that allows for one free screen replacement on accidental damage as well as device maintenance for any other issue that might occur.

The Director of Mobile Experience Division, Mr. Charles Kimari, had this to say,“ Kenyans are what we like to call early adopters, they are quick to take up new trends and as Samsung we are reaping the benefits of this fully. This year we have seen the Samsung Galaxy Foldable do quite well during the pre-order period. We had intentions of ending the preorder on 31st August; however due to demand and request for extension we opted to add a few days to enable those who haven’t made their pre-orders to do so as we aim to officially end on 4th September. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 continues to make an impression in the C-suite with a majority of pre-orders being from top business position holders. In previous years the Fold has always been the driver for the Foldable smartphone category but this year we have seen a shift in purchase trends and we can attribute this to the acquisition steps we have taken like partnership with Badili Africa who offer trade in service and Aspira Kenya who allow our customers to acquire the devices and pay within 6 months attracting 0% interest.”