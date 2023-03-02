Shares

OPPO is today showcasing its new range of its innovations at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC2023), in Barcelona, Spain.

During the event, OPPO will premiere a selection of its flagship devices that include the OPPO Find N2 Flip and a number of innovations based on its four Smart Initiatives i.e. smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning. These will include OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, OHealth H1 family health monitor, OPPO Air Glass 2 and more.

“As the world’s fourth largest mobile phone brand, OPPO has showcased a series of innovations at MWC23, from folding flagship phones to the latest technology behind the Internet of Experience. By bringing new technology breakthroughs to market, we are unlocking new possibilities for smart living to better serve our users worldwide,” said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Service, OPPO.

OPPO Find N2 Flip is OPPO’s first vertically folding phone that was recently launched globally in London. Find N2 Flip’s cover screen, that measures 3.26 inches, is the largest of any flip phone currently available. Its 50MP main camera, MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad imaging system combine to deliver a professional camera experience. Equipped with the New Generation Flexion Hinge, Find N2 Flip supports multi-angle FlexForm mode, allowing the screen to be set at any angle between 45-110 degrees. Thanks to the new Flexion Hinge, the crease of Find N2 Flip remains unobtrusive even with long-term use. Find N2 Flip also comes with a large 4,300mAh battery and 44W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, making it the first flip to comfortably last a full day of typical use.

This pocketable flip flagship will be on sale in Europe from February 28.

OPPO Find N2 Flip and Find N2 have both been appointed as Official Smartphones of the UEFA Champions League. UEFA Champions League Ambassadors and football stars, Michael Owen and Luis Garcia, will join OPPO on the first day of MWC, becoming the first global users to experience the incredible OPPO Find N2 Flip.

In addition to OPPO Find N2 Flip, visitors to the OPPO booth can also experience the latest OPPO flagship phones such as OPPO Find N2, and IoT products including OPPO Enco X2, OPPO Watch 3 Pro, OPPO Pad, and OPPO 45W Liquid Cooler.

To experience OPPO’s innovations and products first-hand, please visit OPPO’s booth in Hall 3, Stand 3M10, at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, from February 27 to March 2, 2023.