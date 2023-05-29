Shares

KCB Group Plc Board has announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Kinyua, EGH, as the new Chairman of the Group Board with effect from May 26, 2023.

Dr. Kinyua, is the immediate former Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet was appointed to the Board of KCB Group in March 2023. He takes over as Group Chairman from Mr. Andrew Wambari Kairu following Andrew’s retirement having served as Group Chairman for a term of 5 years in line with the Board Charter.

Dr. Kinyua has enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over four decades in public service and has a wealth of experience in public administration, economic planning, and policy direction. He is credited with effectively holding a pivotal role in implementing key government initiatives and reforms, including the liberalization of the banking sector, the foreign exchange market and the trade and capital accounts of the balance of payments, among other initiatives. Prior to his appointment as the Head of Public Services in 2013, he had served in various senior positions in the government, including as Permanent Secretary to the National Treasury.

The appointment of Dr. Kinyua heralds a new dawn for KCB Group’s Corporate Governance journey as he brings onboard deep financial services expertise and extensive public service management experience.

Dr. Kinyua thanked the Group Board for the appointment saying: “I am grateful for the confidence shown by the members in electing me to serve as Chairman and look forward to working together to propel KCB Group to even greater heights in the Eastern and Central African Region as the bank of choice in providing financial services to our people.”