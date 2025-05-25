Shares

Kitale entrepreneur Joan Cheruto has emerged as the winner of the Ksh. 3 million Vipingo Land grand prize at the close of the five-month Revvvisha na KCB campaign.

Cheruto, 30, won the competition after depositing money into her Goals Savings account, meeting all the eligibility criteria. The Revvvisha na KCB campaign was a nationwide initiative that aimed at promoting financial empowerment and encouraged positive savings behaviour among Kenyans.

Speaking about the feat, an ecstatic Joan Cheruto said: “It is such a proud moment for me after being named the winner of the Revvvisha na KCB Campaign. When I was first called, I thought I was being conned until I visited by branch in Kitale. KCB is doing a fantastic job in strengthening the savings culture among Kenyans through such customer-centric campaigns. I encourage them to continue doing so for a better future for us all.”

KCB partnered with Centum Real Estate, a leading property developer, to enhance the campaign with an exclusive initiative at the prestigious Kingswood Park Estate in Vipingo.

“Through the Revvvisha na KCB Campaign, we partnered with Centum Real Estate to introduce a compelling incentive, one that goes beyond monetary gain and speaks to long-term value. Today, one lucky KCB Goal Savings Account holder will walk away with a prime plot of land in the prestigious Kingswood Park Estate in Vipingo, valued at KShs. 3 million,” noted KCB Director of Mortgage Business Caroline Wanjeri.

The campaign’s centerpiece was the KCB Goal Savings Account, which offers an attractive interest rate of up to 8.5%. It was open to both new and existing KCB Goal Savings Account customers who are at least 18 years old and possess a valid National Identification Card. Corporate accounts, M-Pesa agents, and KCB Bank Kenya staff were excluded from the promotion.

Other rewards that were awarded during the campaign period included school fees, dining vouchers, fuel vouchers, and Easter hamper.