Kibo Africa, the motorcycle manufacturer has launched the Kibo 160E Evolution bike into the Kenyan market targeted at the young city dwellers with prices starting at Ksh. 279,000.

According to Kibo, the bike is engineered to provide maximum comfort and power while navigating city traffic, being fuel efficient and environmentally friendly. It has a 160cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, a load weight of 200kg, and a lower ride height for

better stability on tarmac roads.

Kenya’s motorcycle industry continues to grow as more people seek more convenient

mobility solutions. The Motorcycle Assemblers Association of Kenya reports that there are

between 25,000 and 35,000 motorcycles assembled locally per month and that the number

of newly registered motorbikes rose by 15.6% between 2020 and 2021.

Currently, Kibo Africa has an annual capacity of 10,000 bikes with a plan to increase this

capacity to 50,000 bikes per year in the next three years. Besides, the company has successfully transferred technology locally to manufacture 38 components of its bike in

Kenya with a target of achieving 30% localisation of components within the same period. To achieve this, Kibo plans to partner with local manufacturers to transfer the manufacturing of key components such as mufflers and exhaust by Q1 2024.

Kibo Africa CEO, Huib van de Grijspaarde, said, “We took the K160E as an opportunity to better help young Kenyans do more by saving a lot of time on their commutes and expressing their spirit of adventure through how they move. Our mobility solutions are designed to fit into our customers’ lifestyles while maintaining affordability and allowing them to remain environmentally conscious. “Throughout our journey, we have been committed to uplifting the lives of Kenyans across our value chain. Our customers benefit from the market-leading products, and our employees and partners grow from having local assembly and distribution networks. The K160E is the next step in our growth trajectory to better suit the needs of the Kenyan urban resident.”

In his keynote address, delivered by Deputy Director for Industries Gideon Oele, PS, Ministry

of Investments, Trade and Industry Dr Juma Mukhwana expressed the government’s

satisfaction with the milestones made by Kibo Africa in the localisation of motorcycle

production in the country.

“This is a significant step towards improving the capacity and quality of local engineering

teams and will contribute to the growth of the manufacturing industry in Kenya. Besides, Kibo’s vision to unlock opportunities by providing access to safe and reliable mobility for all

people, by challenging the market with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers trusted quality is

commendable,” said Dr Mukhwana.

Kibo Africa entered the Kenyan market in 2017 and has grown to have 82 direct employees

and partnerships with multiple logistics firms to improve market linkages while providing

employment and economic opportunities for thousands of Kenyans. The company eyes

increasing direct employment to 400 and indirect employment to 1000 by the end of 2025.

Kibo K160E Specifications

Engine Type: 4 stroke SOHC Internal Combustion Engine

Bore and Stroke: 62.0×53.5mm

Compressions Ratio: 9.6:1

Maximum Output: 11.7hp at 6,500rpm

Maximum Torque: 13.9Nm at 5,400rpm

Engine Displacement: 161.5cc

Chassis: Hybrid backbone cradle frame

Ignition System: CDI

Starter: Electric starter and kick starter

Transmission: 5 speed constant mesh

Dimensions: 2150mm x 815mm x 1170mm

Wheel Base: 1450mm

Seat Height: 800mm

Ground Clearance: 175mm

Fuel Capacity: 6.8 litres / 10.4 litres

Front Tyres*: 110/90 – 17 inch, 70/30 On/Off Road Tubeless type

Rear Tyres*: 130/70 – 17 inch, 70/30 On/Off Road Tubeless type

Front Suspension: Telescopic front fork, 192mm travel

Rear Suspension: Twin coil-over shocks 140mm travel

Front Brakes: Single disc, dual piston brake, floating calliper

Rear Brakes: Single disc, dual piston brake, floating calliper

Maximum Carrying Load: 200kg

Kerb Weight: 145kg

*50/50 tire upgrade available