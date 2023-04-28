Kibo Africa, the motorcycle manufacturer has launched the Kibo 160E Evolution bike into the Kenyan market targeted at the young city dwellers with prices starting at Ksh. 279,000.
According to Kibo, the bike is engineered to provide maximum comfort and power while navigating city traffic, being fuel efficient and environmentally friendly. It has a 160cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, a load weight of 200kg, and a lower ride height for
better stability on tarmac roads.
Kenya’s motorcycle industry continues to grow as more people seek more convenient
mobility solutions. The Motorcycle Assemblers Association of Kenya reports that there are
between 25,000 and 35,000 motorcycles assembled locally per month and that the number
of newly registered motorbikes rose by 15.6% between 2020 and 2021.
Currently, Kibo Africa has an annual capacity of 10,000 bikes with a plan to increase this
capacity to 50,000 bikes per year in the next three years. Besides, the company has successfully transferred technology locally to manufacture 38 components of its bike in
Kenya with a target of achieving 30% localisation of components within the same period. To achieve this, Kibo plans to partner with local manufacturers to transfer the manufacturing of key components such as mufflers and exhaust by Q1 2024.
Kibo Africa CEO, Huib van de Grijspaarde, said, “We took the K160E as an opportunity to better help young Kenyans do more by saving a lot of time on their commutes and expressing their spirit of adventure through how they move. Our mobility solutions are designed to fit into our customers’ lifestyles while maintaining affordability and allowing them to remain environmentally conscious. “Throughout our journey, we have been committed to uplifting the lives of Kenyans across our value chain. Our customers benefit from the market-leading products, and our employees and partners grow from having local assembly and distribution networks. The K160E is the next step in our growth trajectory to better suit the needs of the Kenyan urban resident.”
In his keynote address, delivered by Deputy Director for Industries Gideon Oele, PS, Ministry
of Investments, Trade and Industry Dr Juma Mukhwana expressed the government’s
satisfaction with the milestones made by Kibo Africa in the localisation of motorcycle
production in the country.
“This is a significant step towards improving the capacity and quality of local engineering
teams and will contribute to the growth of the manufacturing industry in Kenya. Besides, Kibo’s vision to unlock opportunities by providing access to safe and reliable mobility for all
people, by challenging the market with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers trusted quality is
commendable,” said Dr Mukhwana.
Kibo Africa entered the Kenyan market in 2017 and has grown to have 82 direct employees
and partnerships with multiple logistics firms to improve market linkages while providing
employment and economic opportunities for thousands of Kenyans. The company eyes
increasing direct employment to 400 and indirect employment to 1000 by the end of 2025.
Kibo K160E Specifications
Engine Type: 4 stroke SOHC Internal Combustion Engine
Bore and Stroke: 62.0×53.5mm
Compressions Ratio: 9.6:1
Maximum Output: 11.7hp at 6,500rpm
Maximum Torque: 13.9Nm at 5,400rpm
Engine Displacement: 161.5cc
Chassis: Hybrid backbone cradle frame
Ignition System: CDI
Starter: Electric starter and kick starter
Transmission: 5 speed constant mesh
Dimensions: 2150mm x 815mm x 1170mm
Wheel Base: 1450mm
Seat Height: 800mm
Ground Clearance: 175mm
Fuel Capacity: 6.8 litres / 10.4 litres
Front Tyres*: 110/90 – 17 inch, 70/30 On/Off Road Tubeless type
Rear Tyres*: 130/70 – 17 inch, 70/30 On/Off Road Tubeless type
Front Suspension: Telescopic front fork, 192mm travel
Rear Suspension: Twin coil-over shocks 140mm travel
Front Brakes: Single disc, dual piston brake, floating calliper
Rear Brakes: Single disc, dual piston brake, floating calliper
Maximum Carrying Load: 200kg
Kerb Weight: 145kg
*50/50 tire upgrade available