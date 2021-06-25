Shares

Kibo Africa, a motocycles manufacturing company recently hosted its customers to a fun bike riding event. The event was aimed at appreciating Kibo customers for their support to the company over the last five years. The bikers were flagged of by Kibo Africa CEO Mr. Huib Van De Grijspaarde at the company’s assembly plant at Boma Business Park, on Old Mombasa Road Nairobi. The bikers rode along the Southern Bypass to Ngong Hills, via the scenic Champaign Ridge, and back to Nairobi.

The event was attended by over 50 motorcycle enthusiasts from all over Nairobi. After the ride the bikers were hosted to a luncheon at The Carnivore Grounds where participants got to mingle and chat with professionals in the industry. At the luncheon participants were taken through different safety drills by Kibo C.E.O and other representatives of the company.

Kibo Africa entered the Kenyan market in 2017 with the launch of its 1st generation bike, The Kibo K150 series. Kibo Africa also made further investments in product innovation to address existing gaps in the market. This led to expansion of its product offering with the launch of the Kibo K250 series in 2019 and the Kibo K160 series in 2020. In May, 2021 the company launched its 2nd generation bike, the Kibo K160R. This is an improved version of the K160 and comes with a bigger tank, bigger instrument panel, upgraded clutch switch and a myriad of other exciting features.

Kibo Africa has been testing and developing its flagship motorcycles to provide bikes that are competently suited for the demands and rigors of the African terrain. The bike’s exoskeleton frames are made out of welded steel tubing, making the bikes incredibly strong. The frame and built-in crash bar form part of a virtual safe space for the rider, to disperse the force of impact in a crash and keep the rider safe. The company also offers a rider-training program designed to educate riders on how to safely and durably use their bikes in order to maximize value for money

Speaking at the luncheon, Mr. Huib Van De Grijspaarde, C.E.O Kibo Africa said, “Kibo Motorcycles has invested heavily in Research, Innovation and Customer Service to ensure we provide well engineered motorbikes complemented with easily accessible after-sales support for our customers. We currently have more than 40 Customer Service centers across Kenya and plan to invest in more. Our aim is to make our bikes and parts readily available, no matter where you are in Kenya. We are also investing in mobile clinics and fleet management training for our customers.”