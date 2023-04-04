Shares

Infinix is set to launch the latest smartphone in the HOT Series that is the Infinix Hot 30 in the Kenyan market on April 7th.

The Hot 30 features a 6.78-inch 1080×2460 IPS LCD FHD touchscreen with 90 Hz refresh rate, 270 Hz touch sampling rate, and 580 nit peak brightness ensuring that you have an enjoyable viewing experience.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor, and comes with 16GB (8GB+8GB extended RAM) thanks to Infinix MemFusion technology and 128 GB ROM, to ensure an elevated performance in all aspects.

On matters photography, the HOT 30 comes with an advanced 50MP AI camera main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports for 33W fast Type-C charging.

Given Infinix’s commitment to youth empowerment, they have launched the #MuHOAT Dance challenge, with top 3 finalists standing a chance to win a cash prize.

The phone will be launched this coming Friday (April 7th) at KICC with artists set to perform including Sylvia Saru, Ndovu Kuu, and Boutross. Infinix has partnered with Blaze by Safaricom, OnFon Mobile and Fanta for the launch.