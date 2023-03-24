Shares

Isuzu East Africa has partnered with the Kenya Coast National Polytechnic (KCNP) in a bid to upskill students to global automotive industry standards.

The Partnership Program will see the Institution’s best automotive students being on-boarded to a one-year course in theory and practical skills in automotive repairs and maintenance tasks, before being deployed within the Isuzu network.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education State Department for TVET, Dr Esther Muoria, had this to say, “It is such partnerships that will help identify market gaps that TVET institutions should fill through competent training to meet the market demand. This is mainly because priorities have since shifted from just educating and training to giving skills to the youth.”

Mary Muthoka, Chief Principal, Kenya Coast National Polytechnic on the other hand stated: “Technology advancements and changing market needs continue to disrupt how automotive solutions are offered and delivered. It is therefore the industry’s responsibility to collaborate with various Education Institutions to enhance skills development among students and future talent.”

Isuzu EA Managing Director Rita Kavashe said: “It is our expectation that this partnership will enhance technological skill sets among automotive engineering students under

this initiative, thereby bridging the existing gap between the industry and academia in the automotive world. Through this partnership, tomorrow’s innovators will be empowered with first-hand knowledge in automotive systems. This will also enhance the future of their employability to make them industry-ready for Isuzu or the market

The collaboration will empower KCNP students to carry out in-depth, hands-on research and garner insights into the intricacies of technologically advanced vehicles. Students will study a wide range of parts, technology, and systems, including fuel systems, engines, ignition systems, vehicle chassis, and body engineering, and much more.