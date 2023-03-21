Shares

Tecno has launched the SPARK 10 series in the Kenyan market comprising of four models, that is SPARK 10 Pro, SPARK 10, SPARK 10 C and SPARK 10 5G supported 5G network.

The phone comes with a 6.8 inch FHD optimally sized screen which expands the user experience, and combined with the ultra-high-resolution display and DCI-P3 color, building an immersive theatrical visual experience on the phone.

The SPARK 10 series comes with an advanced 50MP AI camera supported by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology, bringing natural shots that are fully adapted to skin tones. Super Night Filters and the Super Night Algorithm, as well as the dual flashlight, SPARK 10 Pro improves the performance of night photography, making every frame and picture clearer.

The Spark 10 series has been engineered for selfie fanatics and it rocks a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera with 4-in-1 HW Remosaic technology. By synthesizing the small pixel size of 0.8um into a bigger pixel size of 1.6um, the sensitivity of the pixel’s area is increased by 400%, which allows the camera to capture great details with even greater clarity.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor, the SPARK 10 Pro comes with 16GB (8GB+8GB extended RAM) and 256GB ROM, to ensure an elevated performance in all aspects. It has an octa-core processor that features two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, enabling quick responsive reactions. Equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 and supercharged by the GameTurbo Algorithm from TECNO, the SPARK 10 Pro estimates lags and intelligently improves operational smoothness, providing an unmatched gaming an entertainment experience.

The phone has a striking design featuring a starry glass back panel that is glossy, smooth, comfortable to hold, and natural to the skin. Dual cameras and a smart flashlight form a flagship triple ring, while the edges of the phone are flat, showing a premium and minimalist look. The phones come in an array of colors: Starry Black and Pearl White for the SPARK 10 Pro, and Meta Black, Meta Blue, Meta White, and Meta Green for the other models.

Most of the models in the SPARK 10 series are supported by a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging capability, promising a long-lasting battery life that keeps the device powered up even under heavy use.

The Tecno Spark 10 series smartphones are available at any of TECNO’s official retail stores countrywide, Safaricom’s official retail shop and online at Masoko, Jumia and Kilimall.

The phones in the series are prices as folows.