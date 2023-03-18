Shares

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) to provide mutual support to development of the airline industry in Kenya.

The MoU was signed by Abdérahmane Berthé, AFRAA’s Secretary General and Liz Aluvanze, KAAO’s Chief Executive Officer at a ceremony that took place at the Aero Club of East Africa in Wilson Airport.

Under the framework of the collaboration, AFRAA and KAAO will work closely on the following areas of action for the mutual benefit of their membership and industry:

1. Engagement of local authorities and stakeholders on air transport matters

2. Joint advocacy efforts on issues challenging the airline industry such as: taxes and charges, aviation policy, market restrictions, infrastructure and capacity building

3. Implementation of the roadmap of the African Air Transport Sustainability Steering Committee (ATSSC)

4. Data and intelligence

5. Training: Subsidized training courses through AFRAA’s ATO partnership framework

6. Initiatives on People with Disabilities

7. Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and events

Speaking at the signing ceremony, AFRAA Secretary General, Mr. Abdérahmane Berthé stated: “There are some country-specific opportunities and challenges of the airline industry in Africa that vary from country to country. AFRAA is excited to forge a close working relationship with KAAO as this will enhance the level of support by AFRAA to the airline industry in Kenya. This approach is a building block to AFRAA’s mission for a sustainable, interconnected and affordable air transport industry in Africa where African airlines become key players and drivers to African economic development.”

“As part of KAAOs strategy, we are aiming at developing strong partnerships for advocacy and mutual benefit and this is the first step. We are keen to leverage learnings from AFRAA as they have a pan-African view of the opportunities and challenges faced by the air transport industry in Africa of which Kenya’s robust and dynamic aviation sector forms a significant part of this eco-system” KAAO Chairman Mbuvi Ngunze added.

The MoU will synergize the efforts by both Associations. AFRAA and KAAO will align periodically to review the implementation of the annual Action Plan and explore areas for further collaboration.