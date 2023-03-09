Shares

BrighterMonday Kenya has won the Best Youth Employment Strategies 2023 award during the National Diversity and Inclusion Awards & Recognition (DIAR Awards). The award was received at the Sarit Center Expo.

The National Diversity and Inclusion Awards & Recognition Awards (DIAR Awards), recognized employers, institutions, organizations, and individuals who champion Diversity and promote Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) in the workplace and society. The awards initiatives were instituted more than five years ago by Daima Trust, and it has contributed to the achievement of inclusive growth and inclusive and sustainable development in Kenya.

“BrighterMonday Kenya is proud to be recognized for our efforts in creating innovative and inclusive youth employment strategies. We firmly believe that diversity and inclusion are not only moral imperatives but also essential components for creating a thriving and equitable workforce. By empowering and supporting young people from all backgrounds, we can drive positive change and build a brighter future for generations to come.” said Chris Otundo, CEO BrighterMonday Kenya.

In Kenya, unemployment remains at a steady high with data from the Worldbank Data in 2022 showing that it grew from 2.8 percent in 2016 to 5.7 percent in 2020 and 2021. Data also indicates that over 20% of young people aged 15-24 years are unemployed. This is due to various factors, including a mismatch between the skills possessed by job seekers and those demanded by employers, a lack of job opportunities, and inadequate education and training.

Unemployment is particularly acute in urban areas, where the cost of living is higher, and competition for jobs is more intense. BrighterMonday Kenya, through its Impact Initiatives pillar, comes in to help the unemployed find a matching employer through its unique matching platform. The brand is currently running projects in Nairobi and Western Kenya to create employment opportunities for the youth. Despite being a matching platform, the brand has ventured into other different pillars under a renewed mandate to tackle offline or hybrid recruitment solutions, and BPO outsourcing to tap into the African market and bridge the talent gap with a 360-degree solution.

The brand interacts with over 40,000 Employers on its online platform and places over 1600 talents in various roles every month. With a seeker audience of over 800,000 candidates, the firm is currently the leading recruitment portal in Kenya in addition to being part of The African Talent Company (TATC). TATC is a group of pan-African businesses working together to solve the talent gap in Africa with unique, home-grown solutions.