Expands mandate to include offline recruitment, outsourcing and e-learning in a move to consolidate the pan-African recruitment market

Africa’s recruitment company ROAM Jobs has announced that it has rebranded to The African Talent Company under the leadership of Hilda Kabushenga Kragha.

The new development is backed by its shareholders Swiss Ringier AG and Australian SEEK Ltd. The company will now significantly expanded its mandate to bridge the talent gap in Africa by addressing both the supply and demand side of the African labour market.

Formerly operating under the name of ROAM Jobs, The African Talent Company is expanding its services to cover the full spectrum of African Talent Management. By addressing the challenges that exist in Africa’s labour market, The Africa Talent Company is better equipped to meet employers where they are and effectively match them with the best talent. Recruiters will have access to a more robust catalogue of HR solutions and services that are tailored and designed to be accessible across a wide range of requirements, including:

Digital recruitment solutions: Enhancing its self-service online products, which are designed for efficiency and allow for easier and more effective matching via the company’s large candidate database.

Offline recruitment solutions: Expanding its range of bespoke, concierge-based solutions for more complex hiring needs.

Manpower outsourcing: Developing highly specialised offerings for niche customers, with a growing demand for transactional jobs. This will include augmenting its offering with skills development as well as technology-enabled onboarding and benefits management.

To provide more career development support, The African Talent Company will be investing further in the e-learning space. It plans to set up a suite of self-service online products for upskilling candidates on its platform. Jobseekers will also benefit from access to relevant job listings, visibility to top companies hiring, and career developmental support. Employers will also access quality candidates through an efficient recruitment process.

The African Talent Company Chief Executive Officer, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha said, “The world of work has evolved rapidly in the past two years. Increased digitisation has made remote work, gig work, and BPO become mainstream, further highlighting the great skills divide in Africa and the need to invest in the training of young Africans if we are to effectively participate in this new, globally competitive workforce. Our new mandate will see us move beyond the traditional marketplace and begin to holistically tackle the challenges we see in our labour markets in a hybrid approach that benefits both seekers and employers. As pioneers and leaders in Africa’s labour markets, we are evolving to expand our reach and impact as a brand by moving into this new era as The African Talent Company.”

With more than a combined 4.6 million job seekers and 150,000+ employers on the platform, The African Talent Company will continue to be the home of Jobberman Nigeria, Jobberman Ghana, BrighterMonday Kenya and BrighterMonday Uganda. The company plans to expand into more African countries.

The company has a profile system that enables easier and more relevant matching with top opportunities across the continent. In 2021, it secured two thirds of all paid job listings across its markets.

The African Talent Company has partnered with global organisations including the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), The Mastercard Foundation, and USAID, to provide data-driven insight and nuanced market knowledge. These partnerships have enabled The African Talent Company to host knowledge sharing events and reach low-income communities with low technology penetration, upskilling talents to increase their chances of landing a fitting job.