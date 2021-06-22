Shares

BrighterMonday, an East African jobs platform has launched a candidate matching solution dubbed Best Match to enable employers shortlist candidates matching their job description. The Best Match solution will also save employers time and effort by screening, testing and ranking the high volume of candidates received for an application.

Speaking at the launch of Best Match, BrighterMonday Kenya CEO Emmanuel Mutuma noted, “We have upgraded our Best Match solution to give employers access to advanced technology to help them test and get the 10 most qualified and tested candidates in a record 7 days. As an innovative and technologically driven company, we have taken the feedback from our customers and improved this product by incorporating artificial intelligence to ensure that employers spend less time in the hiring process and fast-track the onboarding process to ensure business continuity.”

With the new solution, employers will also get additional benefits such as a complimentary assessment. This will allow them to save Ksh. 15,000 as well as increased visibility by matching the job roles to qualified passive and active jobseekers.

Additionally, the upgraded solution will deliver enhanced transparency by providing real-time information, with a fully interactive view of all applicants. The system will also feature an automated report which details the summary of the Best Match candidate selection.

Also speaking at the launch, BrighterMonday Product Lead Ezra Kimondo, commented, “Businesses are increasingly recruiting and Best Match is designed to make work easier for employers by making use of advanced technology to screen, test and rank only the candidates most qualified for open roles listed on the platform. As leaders in the industry, we are working hard to make the HR experts’ work seamless and rewarding by matching them with only the best that’s right for them.”

Over the next four weeks, BrighterMonday will partner with new and existing employers to introduce them to the new way to match through Best Match.