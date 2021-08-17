Shares

Online jobs platform BrighterMonday has partnered with the French Chamber of Commerce to help businesses recruit the right talent and empower expatriates to secure job opportunities in Kenya.

The French Chamber of Commerce in Kenya promotes business opportunities between French and Kenyan companies. The Chamber also helps French companies and entrepreneurs set up in the country.

This Partnership will enable members of the Chamber to access capacity building forums and relevant content to equip them with the HR expertise required to recruit locally. Additionally, French and foreign nationals seeking job opportunities will be coached on how to effectively craft job applications. The collaboration will also open up employment opportunities for Kenyans in French companies that are present in the country.

Commenting on the move, BrighterMonday CEO Kenya, Emmanuel Mutuma said, “This timely collaboration will serve our international market and help French businesses settling in Kenya recruit the right way through data-driven solutions and our over 15 years’ experience in HR. It will also connect French nationals looking for jobs in Kenya to relevant career opportunities and regular career advice.”

According to Laure Paugam, the Executive Director at the French Chamber of Commerce in Kenya, the collaboration will ensure French companies access HR experts to create and build on their recruitment and workforce management systems.

“One of our key areas of focus is to create opportunities for our members to benefit from relevant training in establishing localized HR processes, as well as facilitate the process of seeking and securing job opportunities for French nationals.” she said, adding that the partnership will also enhance the global competitiveness and employability of French nationals in the country.