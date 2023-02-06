Shares

KCB Group has announced that it will invest Ksh. 700 million to support the 2023 scholarships cohort through secondary and tertiary education.

Through the KCB Foundation, the funds will see the lender cater for tuition fees for the four years of secondary school and tertiary level. Those in secondary schools will also get financing in the form of uniforms, transport, and set books. It will also include regular mentorship and psychosocial support.

The 2023 scholarship class includes 1,000 students who will join various secondary schools across the country. The scholarship programme targets bright students from underprivileged backgrounds. 100 slots are allocated to Persons with Disabilities and 500 slots to girls.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, KCB Group Human Resource Director, Japheth Achola said: “We intentionally seek out vulnerable and marginalized learners at risk of dropping out of school completely. This includes learners facing difficulties from orphanhood, disability, or harmful cultural practices as well as gender or disability and areas with high poverty indexes.”

“Our commitment stems from our strong belief that it is every child’s right to access quality education which is a powerful tool of transformation in society. We have also incorporated a wholesome psycho-social support system to ensure the students receive mentorship and guidance, so they have relevant coping-skills applicable to this dynamic fast-paced world,” added Mr. Achola while flagging off 220 students from Western and Nyanza Regions in Kisumu.

For this cohort, KCB Foundation received over 10,000 applications, making it the highest turnout since the programme inception in 2007. The 2023 class will form the 16th cohort of the scholar’s programme, including the 1,962 students currently in school. The programme has so far sponsored over 4,558 students from inception.

Beginning with last year’s class, all the high school beneficiaries who sit the KCSE examination receive 100% school fees support in the university and tertiary scholarships. The revamped KCB Foundation education scholarship programme also includes a 3 month apprenticeship post KCSE results at KCB branches countrywide for all the beneficiaries. This will start with the 2022 class.

The KCB Foundation was established in 2007 to implement KCB Bank Group’s corporate social investments. The Foundation’s programmes are designed to address thematic areas that include: enterprise development, education, health, environment and humanitarian intervention.