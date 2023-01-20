Shares

Tatu City, has marked a major infrastructure milestone with the completion of more than 50km of international standard tarmacked roads in the new city. The transport infrastructure serves more than 75 businesses at Tatu City, as well as thousands of residents and school children.

The latest roads at Tatu City include the extension of the TC 301 by 1.5km to Unity One, the community of one-bedroom apartments by Unity Homes, and the ongoing rollout of roads in the Kijani Ridge neighbourhood, which features 1/2- and 1/4-acre fully serviced plots.

Tatu City subjects all its roads to rigorous evaluation using the International Roughness Index (IRI). An assessment conducted in cooperation with the Materials Testing and Research Division (MTRD) of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works gave Tatu City roads high rankings for road quality and performance.

Located just 30 minutes from Central Nairobi, Tatu City has two schools – Crawford International and Nova Pioneer – which educate more than 3,000 students daily, thousands of apartments by Unity Homes, and family residences in Kijani Ridge. Roast by Carnivore, a restaurant by Tamarind Group, the country’s leading hospitality operator, is open at the entrance to Tatu City. Eneo at Tatu Central, Tatu City’s first commercial office and retail complex will be completed in 2023, with CCI Global as its anchor tenant.

Tatu City, has also welcomed dozens of companies to its business-friendly location, including Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, CCI Global, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group, Davis & Shirtliff and KWAL.