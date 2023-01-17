Shares

OPPO officially unveiled the new Bluetooth audio SoC – MariSilicon Y – at OPPO INNO DAY 2022. Built on cutting-edge N6RF process technology, MariSilicon Y supports a data rate of up to 12Mbps on the physical layer and comes equipped with exclusive URLC codec technology to deliver an unprecedented 24-bit/192 kHz, ultra-clear lossless audio experience through Bluetooth.

MariSilicon Y also includes a dedicated NPU with up to 590 GOPS on-device computing power capable of supporting a brand-new, smart, spatial audio experience. Built on expertise and experience in audio, MariSilicon Y is designed to kick-start a new generation of wireless audio experiences by exploring two main directions:

Wireless and lossless: solving key drawbacks of today’s Bluetooth audio devices to deliver best-in-class, lossless audio quality over a wireless connection.

Computational audio: enabling powerful audio computing capabilities for even more possibilities in fresh, immersive, and personalized listening experiences.

Based on this ultra-power-efficient foundation, MariSilicon Y enables users to enjoy true 24-bit/192 kHz ultra-clear lossless audio over Bluetooth. As the same audio quality found on digital masters, 24-bit/192 kHz represents the highest quality digital audio available and contains about 6.5x the amount of sound information of conventional CDs, offering richer and more detailed sound.

To realize this unprecedented 24-bit/192 kHz ultra-clear lossless audio via Bluetooth, MariSilicon Y has introduced a brand-new, self-developed Pro Bluetooth Pack — the first of its kind to deliver ultra-clear lossless audio via Bluetooth. This complete solution combines a massively enhanced Bluetooth data rate with OPPO’s exclusive codec technology to deliver fast and seamless wireless connectivity.

Currently, the data transmission capabilities of standard Bluetooth protocols are simply not enough for the needs of ultra-clear lossless audio. So on MariSilicon Y, OPPO has upped this by a massive 50% compared with mainstream Bluetooth SoCs, supporting a data rate of up to 12Mbps on the physical layer (theoretical data). This is the first time that such a Bluetooth data rate has been realized in this way.

Following years of investment in audio technology, the arrival of MariSilicon Y and its dedicated on-device computing power enables OPPO to offer users next-level lossless and wireless audio together with a personalized, immersive listening experience across OPPO devices.