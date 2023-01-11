Shares

Glovo has released data on key trends shaping 2022 in the Kenyan market which shows a 160% increase in local food orders compared to 2021. The increase of available new Kibandas and local street food shops in the app has had a ripple effect and demonstrates that there is a clear preference for local foods such chapati beans and rice beans. Actually, to service this need, Glovo has onboarded over 1100 Kibanda on the Glovo app during 2022.

As players from both online and offline retail move towards multi-channel deliveries, there is a reinvention of how customers shop. Online deliveries are growing rapidly as customers discover convenience on all levels, be it product customization, mobile-optimized search, quick checkout processes, or hassle-free delivery.

The Supermarkets have not been left behind with an increase in orders on the Glovo app to 769% compared to 2021 and 140% growth in orders in the flowers category especially during last year’s Valentine’s Day. Orders of red flowers skyrocketed and on normal occasions, Mondays have the highest consumption of orders containing flowers across Kenya.

Interesting facts from the Glovo data report is that consumers from Karen, Eldoret and Mombasa made the highest tipping amount. Also, the user that placed the most orders in the country was located in Nairobi and he placed 535 throughout the year. Top interesting Glovo Express Shipment orders noted from the report include baby boots in a toddler size 8, Teddy bear from Miniso and pillows.

In the food category, Sundays are noted to have the highest number of orders being made around 2pm-3pm, this could be attributed to the fact that Kenya has a culture of gathering with family and friends around the noted period. The orders mostly range from different cuisines such as American, Italian, and local food, these include Burgers, Pizza and Kibanda food.

In a 2021 report by Statista, on consumer assessment behaviour, consumers in Kenya spend most in the area of food and non-alcoholic beverages, 53.7% of average consumer spending per capita of private households. Digital expenditures as a share of consumer spending per capita was 1.8%. Ecommerce revenues were primarily drawn from food, personal care, electronics, toys, furniture, and media as well as fashion. This highly favours Glovo with the multi-category offering.

Three micro fulfilment centres have been opened by Glovo in Kenya as the company expands its ‘Q-commerce’ division (that’s “Q” for quick). With this, Glovo aims to keep enhancing customer experience. Q-Commerce means that consumers can use Glovo to order from their favourite supermarkets and neighbourhood stores.

Additionally, Glovo’s growth is noticeable, and users are finding their solutions through the app. Its subscription model, Glovo Prime, provides brands with the opportunity to pamper their customers with unlimited free deliveries in all stores. Proof of this booming trend is that PRIME orders in Kenya have increased by 110% in 2022 compared to 2021 the top three cities with the highest number of prime orders are: 1) Nairobi, 2) Mombasa and 3) Ngong – Rongai – Karen.

Caroline Mutuku (CM), General Manager Kenya at Glovo, said: “We are delighted with the results of the Kenyan market in 2022 and we expect to grow in the coming years by understanding our consumer everyday needs. We aim to be the best and to do this we will keep onboarding as many merchants on the Glovo app to enhance our multi-category offering and also adapt various developmental strategies to increase our market share.”

Glovo is present in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, Mombasa, Kitengela, Ruiru, Thika, Ngong, Rongai, Karen and Syokimau and partners with close to 4000 businesses across Kenya to enhance the multi-category offering which includes restaurants, groceries, pharmacies, beverages, flowers and Kibanda all delivered to customers’ doorsteps in 40 minutes.