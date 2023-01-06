Shares

Tecno has announced Eliud Kipchoge EGH as the brand ambassador for its upcoming flagship model PHANTOM X2 series at an event held at Global Trade Centre.

Tecno is expected to launch its next device in the Phantom series later this month. The flagship series comprises the Tecno Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro and will be among the first devices to come with the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC.

TECNO Brand Manager Mr. Antony Brian Otieno said “PHANTOM is the world’s pioneering brand in terms of technology that takes lead in research and development of the world’s most valuable business products. PHANTOM has new flagship species that is differentiated with technological development path. These include; its stylish experience, extraordinary experience and innovative technology”

Mr. Otieno added that the partnership with the world’s fastest hero, Eliud Kipchoge was informed by its pioneering brand PHANTOM. “We are soon launching the PHANTOM series which is available for preorder now, the PHANTOM X2 series 5G is among the world’s pioneering devices in terms of its Retractable Portrait Lens and renewable fiber back cover. I am sure no one has seen this in the market.”

On his part, Mr. Eliud Kipchoge said Innovation is the most important part for anybody to become better. “I am excited to partner with the world’s pioneer in terms of innovation and technology to achieve this.” Mr Kichoge reiterated that, that environmental protection is the most important part of protecting the next generation. He said that the PHANTOM series devices are made from recyclable materials which makes the partnership golden. Mr. Kipchoge also mentioned that he has seen the TECNO mobile devices on the market for about 10 years.

PHANTOM X2 Series is available for pre-order between January 5, 2023 and January 18, 2023 in authorized TECNO branded shops, TECNO Official Website and partners including Safaricom Shops and Jumia.

Once you preorder the device comes with an exclusive smart watch and a wireless headset for PHANTON X2 Pro and a smartwatch and a quality backpack for PHANTOM X2.