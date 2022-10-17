Shares

Willy Paul and actress Sarah Hassan have been announced as brand ambassadors for the Oppo Reno 8 series, ahead of its October 25th, launch in the Kenyan market.

The two O-Stars have an exclusive partnership deal with OPPO which will see them break down and spread the word on the Reno8 series. A masterpiece in all its key functionalities, such as the camera power and battery life.

Stylishness has been ingrained in the DNA of the OPPO Reno series since its inception, and the new Reno8 series continues to embody the spirit. With a commitment to providing its customers with a true premium smartphone experience.

Oppo has indicated that it is excited to have these two dynamic and stylish stars join in their journey to deliver a top-notch experience to their consumers. Both Sarah and Willy have always invoked authenticity and style in their respective careers. Choosing them as the brand ambassadors of choice seeks to resonate these two

characters widely among OPPO’s users.

OPPO believes in the integration of technology and product design as a core need for its users. This is no different with the all-new Reno8 series, bringing with it brand-new streamlined unibody design and a shimmering color finish, which once again lights a new path for smartphone design. With design elements such as the use of polycarbonate back and frame, the Reno8

The 5G variant will be one of the most lightweight mid-range smartphones, weighing 179g and measuring 7.67mm in thickness and 179g in weight, easily making it ideal for daily use. In order to enhance both the visual and physical user experience on the Reno8 series, Oppo came up with an ergonomic design that provides a truly instinctive handheld and visual sensation.

After observing how users hold and interact with their phones, Reno designers decided to take the camera module and the area between the camera module and the back cover as the focus for this ergonomic design, ultimately leading to the chic, streamlined unibody design of the Reno8.

“The modern mobile device users lead fascinating, fast and exciting lives, at Oppo we see the beauty in this and want to enable our consumers to capture these moments,” said Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager, Oppo Kenya.

OPPO will soon announce further details of their new line, the Reno Series, such as specs and pricing, in the much-anticipated launch.