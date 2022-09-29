Shares

Carolyne Kendi has been appointed to the position of Chief Marketing Officer by Absa Bank Kenya PLC effective 15 December 2022.

Kendi has experience marketing and brand building having worked in multiple industries and markets across East, West and Southern Africa. She has worked in leading corporates that include Unilever, Diageo and, most recently, Safaricom. At Safaricom, she was Head of Segment Marketing & Go To Market Strategy. She was in charge of leading growth in customer acquisition, usage & loyalty connectivity and content business.

At Absa, she will lead the next phase of the brand’s growth journey, focusing on entrenching their purpose of supporting Kenya’s economic transformation. She will be responsible for providing direction and oversight in the strategic areas of Brand, Marketing, Communications and Corporate Relations.

Kendi has an MBA in Strategic Management from the United States International University – Africa, a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Nairobi and a Post Graduate Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM-UK).