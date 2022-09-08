Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has announced that its CEO Mr. Jeremy Awori will be leaving the bank to pursue another career opportunity outside Absa Group. This will take effect on 31st October 2022.

Jeremy has been at the helm of the bank from 2013 after he took over from Adan Mohamed who was appointed to the Cabinet. Before this he was the he was the CEO of Standard Chartered Tanzania. During his tenure, the bank rebranded from Barclays to Absa Bank Kenya.

Mr. Charles Muchene, Chairman of the Absa Bank Kenya Board, had this to say, “Jeremy has been instrumental in driving growth and transformation of our business over the past decade and under his outstanding leadership. Absa Bank Kenya has evolved into a modern day business that all our stakeholders can be proud of.”

Jeremy Awori, CEO and Managing Director, Absa Bank Kenya, had this to say, “I am honored to have led Absa Kenya in making a difference in our society while achieving significant milestones over the past decade. I am confident that Absa Kenya will scale greeter heights going into the future. I thank the Board of the Absa Bank Kenya and Absa Group for the opportunity and pay special tribute to Absa Kenya staff and customers for the honor to serve.”