Guinness has partnered with talented Kenyan creatives to launch a new TV series as part of the Guinness “Black Shines Brightest” campaign which celebrates African creativity and ingenuity.

The series, dubbed Black Shines Brightest Stories, premiered on Maisha Magic East at 6:30 pm on 23rd July and was directed by Kenyan actor and producer Nick Mutuma. Some of Kenya’s most talented creatives feature in the series, including fashion designer Boguk, visual artist Catherine Jepkemboi, popularly known as Minicheps, and Samantha and Natalie, the founders of Mama Rocks Gourmet Burgers. The stories are unfiltered personalised accounts from these creatives who are inspiring the younger generation through their work.

Guinness hosted a meet and greet which was graced by Kenyan celebrities in the creative industry, the cast of the show including grafitti and tattoo artist Eliamin Ink, Culinary extraordinaires, Black Apron Chefs and Drummer extraordinaire Olive Karmen, and renowned DJ Suraj, among others. They were treated to an exclusive viewing of the final episode as well as interactive engagements with food and a visual arts masterclasses.

Speaking during the launch event, Ag. Head of Beer at KBL, Jean Okech-Nyawara said, “The series is part of the Guinness Black Shines Brightest campaign that celebrates African creativity and ingenuity. Guinness is proud to champion Kenyan creatives in music, fashion, food, and arts and shine a light on the inspiring journeys that they have had to get to where they are today.”

The show is the first of other collaborations to come as part of the Black Shines Brightest campaign by Guinness. The brand is working with culture makers from across the country and the continent who embody the spirit of Black Shines Brightest in different ways. These collaborations will continue to celebrate Africans in their creative elements.