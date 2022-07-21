Shares

Equity has continued to prove that doing well can go hand in hand with doing good. This has

over time earned the lender trust capital that has enabled it to grow in leaps and bounds. This is evidenced in the top positions it scored in the Brand Finance’s Brand Strength and Brand value index released earlier this year.

Brand Finance is the world’s leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy

with its headquartered in London, and a presence in more than 20 countries.

In the Banking category, Equity was ranked as the 5th strongest banking brand in the world,

with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) Score of 90.8 out of 100 and an elite AAA+ brand strength

rating. The only other banking brand in the continent that scored a AAA+ rating was South

Africa’s First National Bank (FNB).

The key drivers of a strong brand are strong stakeholder perceptions of its range of products

and services, the quality of its digital platforms, strong customer service and overall

accessibility to customers.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Equity has continued to offer innovative and

convenient services to its customers alongside investing heavily into the development of

innovative solutions and products that meet customers’ evolving lifestyles. Key among them

is the digital banking suite which offers flexible, convenient and secure transactions without

having to physically visit bank branches.

This focus on innovation has allowed Equity to continue delivering successful products, and

services and build a strong portfolio which positions the brand for its next face of growth.

Currently, Equity has rolled out an ambitious plan dubbed “the Africa Recovery and

Resilience Plan.” It envisages providing financing of up to 2% of the combined GDPs of the

six countries it operates in in the form of blended financing of short-term loans, medium term

loans and credit facilities which require long-term project and development financing.

This plan is part of the bank’s interventions in helping the regional economy build back better

from the pandemic.

The Plan comprises 6 strategic pillars that ensure a systematic and holistic framework for

execution:

Ecosystems of natural resources in agriculture and extractives: more coordinated,

connected, and capacitated supply chains and mechanization that will drive higher

throughput of raw materials and ultimately lead to a more inclusive industrialization of

Africa.

expand existing productive capacities to industrialize by connecting to global value

chains that are in the process of regionalizing and diversifying.

intended to enrich and enhance offtake of African products and services

inclusive, broader, and more sustainable growth

stakeholders, especially amongst smallholder farmers and MSMEs that will drive

productivity gains of African value chains

Equity Group CEO & MD, Dr James Mwangi said “The Africa Recovery & Resilience Plan will have special focus on youth and women, supporting them to be the primary drivers of creating and expanding opportunities in the real economy. Under the Young Africa Works Initiative in partnership and collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, the plan will build capacity in young people through financial literacy, entrepreneurship training and digital literacy.”

It is this kind of focus on the bigger picture which includes impact programs like Wings to Fly,

Elimu scholarships and Equity Leaders Program that makes it a brand that is so easy to

identify with; even beyond its products.

Stacked up against other Kenyan brands, Equity leads the pack in brand strength. KCB

Group and Safaricom both have a AAA BSR and a BSI score of 87.7 and 85.8 respectively.

Other strong Kenyan brands in the Brand Finance rating are Co-Operative Bank, Bamburi

Cement, Tusker, M-Pesa, NCBA, Diamond Trust Bank and Kenya Airways.