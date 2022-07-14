Shares

SendSprint, a money transfer startup has been launched today with the unique selling point of a Ksh. 590 ($5) flat fee for all transfers. The startup is based in the UK but with operations in the US and Nigeria.

The fintech will in the first 18 months target 300,000 of the 1.7 million Africans in the UK, and grow from there to the US and Canada. It enters a remittance market that is dominated by industry veterans Western Union and MoneyGram.

It is, however, its flat-fee value proposition across all transactions that might give it an edge over competitors, all of whom run a sliding scale, which often tremendously increases with the method of payment selected by the sender, reaching over $10 to send $200 by some vendors.

It has three initial destination countries , that is Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. Towards this, SendSprint is partnering with Flutterwave, which already supports cross-border transfers to 34 of the continent’s 54 countries. The partnership will help SendSprint quickly comply with regulations in its countries of operation.

SendSprint founder and CEO, Damisi Busari, had this to say, “The UK launch represents a significant step for SendSprint as we look to expand and connect people across the globe to their homes in Africa. We have ambitious growth targets which will be supported by scaling up our team across both product and customer service.”