Tecno the mobile phone manufacturer, launched the Tecno Camon 19 in the Kenyan market. The phone is the latest iteration in the Camon series and is a successor to the Camon 18.

The phone is designed to overcome the traditional challenges associated with photography in nighttime and low-light conditions, with features like a 64MP bright night portrait photography technology and the industry’s slimmest 0.98mm bezel. The phone will also feature the RGBW colour filter sensor technology, which adds a white sub-pixel to the existing universal RGB configurations to enable light intake to be enhanced by 30 percent.

Pricing;

Camon 19 – Ksh. 23,499

Camon 19 Pro – Ksh. 33,799

Camon 19 Pro 5G – Ksh. 41,599

Tecno Camon 19 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.56 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.8 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels

OS: Android 12

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 8GB/6GB RAM

Main camera: 64MP wide + 2MP wide

Selfie camera: Single 16 MP

USB: Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 18W

Colours: Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green