Guinness has launched a series of parties in 14 regions across the country to showcase what Black Shines Brightest is all about.

This is part of its new campaign dubbed Black Shines Brightest, a platform that celebrates African creativitity, entrepreneurialism and individualism. They are now taking to bars to host a series of parties.

As the champions league drew to a close on Saturday, 28th May, Guinness hosted a party at the Vibe Tamasha Hurlinghum in Nairobi where revellers were entertained as they watched the final match of this season between Liverpool and Real Madrid were the latter emerged winners.

On 21st May the Nairobi event was at La Baita, UpperHill and was marked by an electric performance by award-winning Rapper, Khaligraph Jones Whilst the Kisumu party was hosted at Black Pearl and was graced by Rapper King Kaka and Brizzy Annechild, popularly known for the hit song ‘’Hera nyalo sandi.’’