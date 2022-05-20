Shares

Finding the best suitable gaming TV in 2022 is now easier than ever. There are so many options available for you based on shapes, sizes, features, and build quality. It won’t take much time to select the best gaming TV according to your needs. Nowadays, companies launch new versions of the same TV more frequently, which gives you an opportunity to wait for the price drop of the older version or wait for the newer version. Let us discuss some of the best gaming televisions that you can buy and play your favorite games without any hassle.

Top-Notch TVs for Gaming

Many gamers prefer buying 4k gaming TVs as they display pictures in ultra HD and provide the best possible gaming experience. We have listed some of the best-performing gaming TVs in the current market based on display quality, screen size, response time, and refresh rate. Here are some popular gaming T.Vs along with their features.

LG OLED C1 Series

This gaming TV by LG will give you excellent gaming support, brilliant design, and image quality. Let’s look at the specifications this gaming TV comes with:

Size : 48 inch (OLED485C1), 55 inch (OLED55C1), 65 inch (OLED65C1), 77 inch (OLED77C1).

Refresh rate : 120 Hz

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG

HDMI 2.1: Yes

Display Type: OLED

Input lag: 12.6ms ( 1080/60 )

VRR: Yes

Samsung QN95A

Samsung claims this model as their best gaming TV. You can easily play your favorite games on this masterpiece by Samsung. Let’s see the specifications of this TV:

Size : 55 inch (QE55QN95A), 65 inch (QE65QN95A), 75 inch (QE75QN95A), 85 inch (QE85QN95A).

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG

HDMI 2.1: Yes

Display Type : Neo QLED (Mini LED)

Input lag: 10.1ms ( 1080/60 )

VRR: Yes

LG CX OLED

LG says this is the best premium gaming TV you can find for PS5 and XBOX series X. In fact, you can even access some popular gaming websites like 22Bet on this TV. Check below the features of LG CX OLED:

Size: 48 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, and 77 inches .

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG

HDMI 2.1: Yes

Display Type : OLED

Input lag: 13 ms

VRR: Yes

Samsung QNQ80T / QEQ80T

This product from Samsung can be a great choice for 120Hz 4k gaming TV. Check out the features of this television and find out if these are what you are looking for.

Size: 48 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, 77 inches, and 85 inches.

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

HDR : HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

HDMI 2.1: Yes

Display Type : QLED

Input lag: 19.7 ms (1080/60)

VRR: Yes

Hisense A6G

Hisense A6G is one of the top-quality gaming TVs with a low-cost screen. Enable the gaming mode of this TV, and you will get an excellent input lag reduction. Here are features that tell why you should buy Hisense A6G for gaming: