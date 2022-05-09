Shares

The Nairobi Expressway will be opened for public use by motorists on Saturday, May 14 according to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The new road will be opened for use on a trial basis before the official opening at a later date.

The Kenyan Kenyatta made the announcement during conclusion of the inaugural edition of the Nairobi City marathon, dubbed Uhuru Classic, that took place on the new road this weekend.

The new road is expected to cut travel time from the South to the West of Nairobi to about 20 minutes from two hours. The Nairobi Expressway which begins at Mlolongo, connects Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the CBD, and then terminates at James Gichuru in Westlands.

Motorists using the highway will be required to drive at a speed of 80 kilometres an hour and u-turns and reversing will not be allowed. According to a Gazette Notice dated December 31, 2020, motorcycles, boda bodas, wheelbarrows, handcarts, bicycles and scooters will not be allowed to access the expressway. Pedestrians and skaters will also not be allowed on the road.

The road was built and financed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC). Moja Expressway, a CRBC, will operate and maintain the road for 27 years.