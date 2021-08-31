Shares

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced new dates for the reopening of major roads closed within the Nairobi County caused by the ongoing construction of the Expressway.

Through a public notice, KeNHA stated it has deployed a multi-agency team to fast track and guide the traffic flow especially on Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway.

To reduce the time spent on the road, the JKIA- Mlolongo section will be the first one to be opened on September 10, 2021.

The Westlands – James Guchuru road will be reopened on September 30, 2021, while Haile Selassie- UoN roundabout will be reopened on October 15, 2021.

KeNHA also announced plans to minimize dust along the construction sites and diversions by sprinkling water more often. At the same time, KeNHA warned motorists driving on the construction sites against causing traffic disruptions by failing to follow the designated drive roads.

The agency’s Director General, David Muchilwa, had earlier affirmed the body’s determination to deal with the traffic especially on Mombasa Road saying, “The contractor needs to completely block off U-turns at some sections of the road because they are causing confusion. This should happen immediately. The contractor needs to create two traffic lanes in some sections of the road immediately. We have also identified places where we need to create new proper U-turns so that when you travel in one direction you can turn in the other direction.”

This comes as Syokimau residents threaten to sue KeNHA over health hazard posed by the Expressway construction.

Speaking to Spice FM on Monday, August 30, Syokimau Residents Association Chairman, John Mutinda, stated that the construction has neglected their healthy living concerns, threatening to take action.