Moja Expressway, the company managing the Nairobi Expressway, has released a list of fines that motorists could potentially face if they break rules on the highway.

The Nairobi Expressway will be opened to the public on May 14 on a trial basis before the official opening at a later date. The 27 kilometre Nairobi Expressway begins at Mlolongo, connects Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the CBD, and then terminates at James Gichuru in Westlands.

The list of fines for motorists on the Nairobi Expressway are as follows;

1. Damage to the cantilever variable information board – Ksh. 8.8 million.

The board is a digital sign that provides information on the direction a vehicle is headed.

2. Damage tp the ticket issuing machine – Ksh. 1.9 million.

3. Damage to the vehicle type scanner – Ksh. 2.4 million.

4. Damage to the toll booth – Between Ksh. 1.32 million and 1.8 million

5. Damage to the camera in the toll collection plaza – Ksh. 600,000.

6. Damage to a streetlight will – Between Ksh. 143,000 and Ksh. 262,000, depending on the type of light.

7. Hoisting fees and towing fees for stalled cars on the highway will be as follows:

Class 3 vehicles

Hoisting fee – Ksh. 32,000

Towing fee – Between Ksh.4,000 and Ksh.12,000

Class 4 vehicles

Hoisting fee – Ksh. 40,000

Towing fee – Between Ksh. 6,000 and Ksh. 17,000

Class 5 vehicles

Hoisting fee – Ksh. 50,000

Towing fee – Between Ksh. 10,500 and Ksh. 23,000

Class 6 vehicles

Hoisting fee – Between 70,000 and 140,000

Towing fee – Between 20,000 and 40,000

8. Graffiti fine – Ksh. 2,362

9. Damage to concrete pavement – Ksh. 6,592

10. Scratches on the pavement – Ksh.2,362)

11. Damage to guardrails – Ksh.45,348

12. Damage to signboards – Between Ksh.34,547 to Ksh. 81,120.

13. Damage to culvert’s – Ksh. 45,365

14. Parking fees for vehicles involved in an accident – up-to Ksh. 900 depending on the type of the car and hours spent on the highway.