One lucky Kenyan living in the diaspora in any part of the world will get a chance to be flown back home for free thanks to an ongoing raffle by Tatu City dubbed “Fly Me Home!”

The raffle is free and open to any Kenyan living abroad who is 18 or older. As an added bonus, the winner may invite a friend or family member to accompany them on the flight home.

Tatu City said in a statement that the raffle will be open for entries from April 1 to June 30, 2022. On July 1, 2022, the draw will be livestreamed on Tatu City’s social media channels.

Tatu City, which is only 30 minutes from Central Nairobi, has two schools – Crawford International and Nova Pioneer – that educate over 3,000 students daily, as well as thousands of apartments and single-family homes in Kijani Ridge, the city’s premier residential neighborhood.

In addition, Roast by Carnivore, a restaurant by Tamarind Group, the country’s leading hospitality operator, opened at Tatu City’s entrance in November 2021.

Furthermore, the country’s first operational Special Economic Zone has welcomed more than 60 companies, including Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Maxxam, Twiga Foods, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group, Davis & Shirtliff, and KWAL, to its business- friendly location.

Lornah Kiplagat, a Tatu City resident and the city’s new Health & Wellness Ambassador, said “Tatu City is proud to support Kenyan diaspora and the

incredibly important role they play in our country’s economic development. The controlled neighbourhoods of Tatu City have long attracted members of the

diaspora looking for a serene, secure, and rapidly appreciating real estate investment back home.”

You can register for the raffle here. The raffle is licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya.