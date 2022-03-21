Shares

Samsung Electronics East Africa hosted its inaugural strategic partner summit at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel. The event was attended by key Samsung distributors and dealers from all over Kenya.

The main objective of the summit was to bring together the key stakeholders to further emphasize the strengthening of links with Samsung to ensure the best possible experience is given to the consumer.

The event showcased the 2022 product line-up for both the Mobile and Consumer Electronics business units. In terms of emerging trends, the global business direction is shifting its focus to the millennial and Z Generation.

The highlight of the summit was the presentation by Samsung Managing Director Mr. Lee, who showcased the Samsung’s business strategy for the East African market that involves winning the mind share of local consumers and building partnership with our valued partners and ultimately making Samsung the most preferred and beloved brand of Africa.

Samsung Electronics officially launched its new set division, which combines its mobile and consumer electronics businesses into a single unit, as DX, short for device experience, underscoring its emphasis on the user experience of various Samsung products. Under the DX Division, the Company expects to strengthen synergies among the diverse businesses and create differentiated products and services.

Mr. Tae Sun Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics East Africa, had this to say, “As Samsung it is important that we have one voice as we roll out our strategies going forward. The market dynamics are continuously changing and we also see the need to adjust our sails and require our key stakeholders to share that same vision with us. The summit is not only to appreciate our partners but to keep them abreast on all that we are doing and why we are doing it, so they can be a part of that voice.”

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO said: “At Safaricom, our purpose is to transform lives. Our commitment is to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital revolution as we have witnessed a correlation between increase in smartphone usage and empowerment of communities. That is why we partner with companies like Samsung who make this possible through their array of devices, which enable Kenyans to enjoy the transformative power of the internet.”

The Samsung summit conference saw more than 100 dealers come together to discuss the market needs and how together with other stakeholders they can grow the Kenyan market.