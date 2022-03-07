Shares

LG East Africa has partnered with Habitat for Humanity (HFH) to unveil social impact initiatives valued at KES 10.3 million to benefit 3,683 primary and secondary school pupils, and over 22,000 residents annually treated at Olmoran and Maundu Meri Dispensary. The schools are located in Mbombo and Rumuruti region.

The initiatives include product donations and construction of classrooms and ablution blocks at Mbombo Primary School and furnishing of the school’s classroom desks and tables. Over 20 LG products such as refrigerators, washers, water purifiers, air conditioners, Televisions and microwaves were also donated to the community institutions.

At least two dispensaries and seven schools from the two regions will benefit from the initiatives. Besides Mbombo Primary, the other schools are Githima Secondary, Ndunyu Primary, Rumuruti Special School, Kandutura Primary, Rumuruti DEB primary and Manyatta Primary school.

The initiatives are set to offer solutions to several challenges facing the community in the two regions such as insufficient access to clean water in the schools and dispensaries, increased rate of spoilt food and drugs, poor sanitation as several latrines in schools have sunk and some are on the verge of collapsing and missed classes in schools due to lack of tools to access e-learning that is fast becoming a new normal due to the introduction of Competency-Based Curriculum.

Through donating products to the schools and health Centres, LG Electronics seeks to impact the economic well-being of the communities around the two learning institutions by improving their financial stability through enabling efficiency of operations for the all-inclusive community facilities.

LG East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim, had this to say, “From an education standpoint, LG East Africa has had its eyes focused on supporting schools. By extension, school-going children benefiting from these social activities are seen as great assets for the country. In the long term, as a result of the current support, we hope that we shall improve their well-being while they will turn out skilled enough to contribute to national competitiveness and the economy.”