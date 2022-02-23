Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its beer brand White Cap Lager, has expresses optimism towards greater involvement in Kenyan motorsport. This is through its inclusion in the East African Safari Classic Rally. The company recently came on board for the classic rally as the official responsible drinking partner to sensitize customers around excessive consumption of alcohol.

EABL is celebrating a hundred years of existence in 2022 and has prioritised increasing their support for sports, a key consumer touchpoint. Motorsport is a specific channel the brand has singled out as priority areas as they seek to further their commitment to interacting with their consumers through shared passion points. The focus now turns to the Kenya Nationals Rally Championship, which is set to proceed to its second event on 5th March, in Nakuru.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony at Oceans Sport Resort in Watamu, Whitecap Senior Brand Manager Abel Ratemo said, “We congratulate all participants for a job well done and organisers for a successful classic event. As Kenya Breweries, we are extremely proud of the whole experience and the fact that it has been enjoyed in a safe environment. We as always emphasised responsible fun and responsible Drinking and were happy to see that this has been the case throughout the classic.”

He added, “As the curtain comes down on the classic rally, as KBL, we would like to step up our involvement in Kenyan motorsport as a platform where we connect with our consumers through shared passion points. This is a strategic move as we celebrate a hundred years of Kenya Breweries Limited and as we stride forward into the new century.”