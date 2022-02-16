Shares

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 11 series on Thursday 17th February, 2022. As a buildup to the launch, Xiaomi is also running the Rise to the Challenge campaign and has been kicked this off with a song by local artists Exray, Ndovu Kuu and Jovial. The song challenges people to rise to the challenge, to believe in themselves and go after their passions.

To participate in the challenge, one should record themselves doing the choreographed dance or singing to the lyrics and post it on IG or TikTok with the hashtags #XiaomiMusicChallenge and #RiseToTheChallenge. Posts with the highest likes and views will be rewarded with Xiaomi merchandise including Redmi phones, Mi Smart Bands, earbuds among other gifts.

“This series of mid-range devices is set to offer superior specs in the realms of camera, display, battery and charging efficiency, providing high-level performance to suit the ever-evolving needs of consumers across the board. Redmi Note 11 Series is the next step in Xiaomi’s global mandate to make innovative technology both accessible and affordable,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

Xiaomi continues to enjoy fan love since it officially launched in Kenya in 2018 with at least 10k Xiaomi fans on their Facebook community. By 2019, the company had over 100k fans and 200k fans at the end of 2020. By end of 2021, Xiaomi became the most successful brand online with over half a million fans in Kenya and over 50,000 monthly sales. As the year progresses, the company is set to release smartphones and AIoT technologies that enable Kenyans to make the most of every moment.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.43 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, MIUI 13

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB

Main camera: Quad rear camera set up 50 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set up 13 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 33W

Colours: Graphite gray, pearl white, star blue