Diageo Kenya has officially launched the World Class Bartender of the Year competition, a prestigious and respected global mixology competition. More than 100 bartenders will be battling it out to win the coveted World Class Bartender of the Year award. The winner will represent Kenya in the global final that will be held in Sydney, Australia in September 2022, where they will compete with other top bartenders around the world.

The launch took place at the Heroes Restaurant at the Trademark hotel that produced the 2021 winner, Kelvin Thairu currently stationed in Dubai. Participants will go through a series of training programmes dubbed World Class Studios, that seek to push boundaries, educate and inspire bartenders around the globe on how to create exquisite cocktails. The studios will be a hybrid of physical and virtual sessions to accommodate all participants. The sessions will be run by the Diageo Kenya Brand Ambassador team.

This year’s World Class studios will center around the following.