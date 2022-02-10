Shares

Chief Of Staff in the Office of President Nzioka Waita recently resigned from public service to venture into politics ahead of the August 9th General Elections. Waita’s resignation came just hours before the deadline that requires public servants eying political seats to resign six months before the election date.

President Uhuru Kenyatta accepted his resignation in a brief meeting at State House, Nairobi. The President expressed his gratitute to Waita for his service in the portfolios he held over the 7-year Kenyatta presidency period.

Mr. Waita is among several government officials who have tendered their resignation letters to focus on their next career in politics. He had earlier declared interest to succeed Governor Alfred Mutua of Machakos County.

In a recent interview, Nzioka promised to ensure that Machakos County benefits from the growth of the Nairobi metropolitan and the metropolitan infrastructure if he is elected. He will go to head with a number of aspirants seeking to succeed Governor Mutua. This is including former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti who resigned on Tuesday as well.

Wavinya unsuccessfully contested for the seat in the 2017 general elections, and is back, hoping to clinch it this time. Earlier this month on February 3rd, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued an order for civil servants eying elective seats in the August polls to resign.

In a notice issued by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the president directed those with political ambitions to vacate their offices before February 8th, a day before the deadline set by law.