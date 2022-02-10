Shares

About 5,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are set to receive free training via the newly launched Hustle Academy. The Academy is a training program designed to help entrepreneurs and small businesses owners position their businesses for investment opportunities and building viable business models for the future. Interested and qualified businesses can apply to join the program at the Hustle Academy website.

The Academy also provides access to a global network of mentors and alumni. Business owners will undergo five days of hands-on training and receive 3,000 hours of training on fundamental aspects of business to help them navigate the challenges faced by SMEs in Africa. The training curriculum includes strategic growth sessions including business growth strategy, building digital marketing roadmaps, discovering and evaluating funding routes and how to pitch for success among others.

Businesses that have been in operation for more than 1 year are eligible to apply. Applicants must also have made a profit in the previous 12 months or be within 1-3 months of breaking even.

Speaking on the training, Rosemary Momanyi-Opiyo, the Small and Medium Business Lead for East and West Africa said, “SMEs are the engine that drives growth for any economy. In Africa, SMEs account for around 80% of jobs and are a significant source of economic growth. In order to grow the economy and increase employment, it is crucial that small businesses have access to the right tools, training and funding to scale up. The Hustle Academy’s mission is to assist entrepreneurs navigate the business challenges they face by providing them with the appropriate tools and knowledge.”