KCB Bank has injected a Ksh. 4 million sponsorship towards the 2021/2022 Safari Golf Tour series. The funding was channeled through the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) and is intended to support the three rounds of the series.

The first round was played at the Limuru Country Club two weeks ago while the second leg teed off on the 5th of February in Karen. The third leg will be played on February 16th at the Muthaiga Golf Club. The sponsorship is part of KCB’s sports sponsorship agenda that cuts across several disciplines including golf, rugby, football, volleyball, chess and athletics.

The Safari Tour has quickly become one of the most prestigious events in Kenya and a favorite in the calendar for many professional golfers. The tour consists of eight to twelve professional golf tournaments played over four rounds with a prize money of Ksh. 2 million.

“We are keen in supporting sports at all levels to build talent for local and global competitions. The Safari Tour Series have been key in developing professional golfers in East Africa and beyond,” said Rosalind Gichuru, KCB Group Director Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Citizenship. KCB will soon be unveiling its 2022 Golf Series.

On his part, Francis Okwara, a director at KOGL said, “We want to build the Safari Tour beyond where it is today, through sponsorships like what we have signed with KCB Bank. Its an important asset that has strongly made its name in East Africa.”