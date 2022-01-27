Shares

Knight Frank Kenya, a real estate consultancy firm, has been appointed as the leasing agent for the Global Trade Centre (GTC) Office Tower located in Nairobi’s Westlands area. The firm’s appointment follows the signing of an agreement with AVIC International Real Estate Kenya, the developer of the building.

As the official leasing agent, Knight Frank will be responsible for leasing out prime office space in the 42–floor skyscraper located along Waiyaki Way, Westlands. GTC has world class AAA standard offices and its location is ideal for Fortune Global 500 companies and renowned global corporations looking to leverage the mixed-use development.

Commenting on the firm’s appointment, Knight Frank Kenya Managing Director Ben Woodhams said, “We thank AVIC International Real Estate (Kenya) Ltd for placing their trust in Knight Frank and choosing us to be their commercial office space real estate agents. Adding the Global Trade Centre to our portfolio further demonstrates our market leadership in commercial property leasing in the country. GTC is a prime office space in Nairobi in arguably the best office location in the city. Our track record of catering to the best in class commercial office spaces will ensure we bring in a great mix of tenants to occupy this exclusive space.”

On his part, AVIC Kenya Managing Director Frank Wang said, “GTC is the first HOPSCA project in Kenya, we enlisted the services of world-class designers, consultants and suppliers to work on this outstanding project for the Nairobi market. We are therefore glad to be working with Knight Frank Kenya who are highly regarded in the market and we value their competency in leasing commercial properties.”