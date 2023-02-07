Shares

The Nairobi Global Trade Centre (GTC) has indicated that the Executive Residences are now ready for occupation.

Also, both the Office Tower and Retail zones are currently being leased with official operation on track for quarter II 2023. The 300,000 square meter development offers highly curated hospitality, retail, luxury hotel and community spaces. With an investment value of US$500 million GTC ushers in a new era as Kenya takes its position on the global stage.

The development amplifies the urban concept of HOPSCA Design(hotel, office, parking, shopping mall, convention, and apartment). Pinnacle of this design is the 3A plus Office Tower – the tallest occupiable space in East Africa. The structure sets a new standard regionally in workplace design with column free floorplates and an optimal internal planning grid. Within this design structural pillars are positioned away from the central floor area, unlike in most other commercial spaces.

This enables efficient workplace design, providing for a variety of office layouts that can adapt as businesses evolve. The GTC Office Tower is an ideal foothold for Fortune 500 companies, African super brands, and innovators. The building showcases intuitive leading-edge technology and environmentally sustainable features such as Low-E Glass for enhanced natural lighting (non-reflective glass that ensures heat control and blocks harmful UV rays). Alongside, a state-of-the art air ventilation system increases fresh air flow by 30% whilst a double column breathable curtain wall allows for natural airflow movement, reducing the need for air conditioning and lowering energy usage.

The Executive Residences comprise of 514 luxury apartments across 4 towers. A selection of residences will be serviced apartments operated by Pan Pacific Hotel Group. The brand is a globally renowned hospitality company operating hotels, resorts & services suites and this will be their first footprint into Africa. Whilst the remaining residences will be managed as white label at owner’s discretion.

There has been exceptional interest in the residential towers, with more than 60% of apartments already sold. International firms, investors and Kenyan diaspora have been the demographics keenest to purchase. This only serves to further highlight the overall lifestyle value the development will offer. Complementing the residences will be amenities such as wellness and fitness, roof top garden (with an outdoor jogging track), outdoor pool, children’s playground, mini cinema, and wine & cigar bar onsite.

The GTC landmark is not just designed for residents and officegoers but is conceived as a hub for the city. 11,529 square meters of highly curated retail including exceptional food & dining, upscale gym, banking and service amenities, and fashion will feature within the development. Already signed on is Asian lifestyle retailer Miniso, which will house its largest regional brand outlet here. All shops are designed to cater across, and fulfill the needs of the commercial, residential, hotel and the general clientele. Tenancy leasing has surpassed 65% to-date.

The crowning glory will be five-star luxury hotel JW Marriott, also scheduled for opening at the end of 2023. The hotel will feature: 315 guest room, 50 serviced apartments and 760 square meters of conferencing space and will elevate the hospitality offering within the capital. This will be the brand’s first foray onto the Kenyan scene.

Mr. Gong Yuxian, General Manager of GTC Nairobi remarked “The Global Trade Centre community stands as the new destination for Nairobi. We are proud to become the hallmark of commerce for what is such a strategic core market on the continent. What we offer is a blueprint for conscious, modern living within an urban setting. Ours will be the home to headquarters of some of the world’s leading companies. As a leading investment and development company we are fully committed to long-term, responsible investment in the Kenyan market. This is what GTC stands for. It is a testament to our commitment, that despite the challenges of the pandemic and global economic downturn we have delivered an exceptional and iconic community unparalleled on the continent.”

The richness of amenities, best-in-class technology, wellness features, and hotel-standard property management will boost the standards of the Kenyan real estate market.