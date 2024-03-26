Shares

The JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi has been officially opened by Kenyan President William Ruto. The 5 star hotel is located at the iconic GTC Towers on Chromo Lane in Nairobi.

The hotel was scheduled to be opened in December 2023 and will elevate the hospitality offering within the capital. This is the first JW Marriott branded hotel in Kenya. The parent company, Marriott International, however runs other hotels in Kenya including Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Hurlingham, and Sankara Nairobi, Autograph Collection.

The JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi features 315 guest rooms, 51 serviced apartments, event and business facilities featuring 760 square meters of conferencing space, restaurants and bars, fitness facility and a spa.

The accommodation offering starts from $250 and includes the following;

1. Standard guest room

Standard Room, 1 King Bed, 1 King, Mini fridge, 36sqm/387sqft, Wireless internet, complimentary, Wired internet, complimentary, Coffee/tea maker

2. Standard guest room

Standard Room, 2 Double Beds, 2 Doubles, Mini fridge, 38sqm/409sqft, Wireless internet, complimentary, Wired internet, complimentary, Coffee/tea maker

3. Club guest room

1 King Bed, 1 King, Mini fridge, 36sqm/387sqft, Wireless internet, complimentary, Wired internet, complimentary, Coffee/tea maker

4. Club guest room

2 Double Beds, 2 Doubles, Mini fridge, 38sqm/409sqft, Wireless internet, complimentary, Wired internet, complimentary, Coffee/tea maker

5. One Bedroom Junior Suite

1 King Bed, 1 King, Bathrooms: 2, Mini fridge, 69sqm/742sqft, Living/sitting area, Separate living room, Wireless internet – complimentary, Wired internet – complimentary, Coffee/tea maker

6. One Bedroom Executive Suite

1 King Bed, 1 King, Bathrooms: 2, Mini fridge, 101sqm/1087sqft, Living/sitting area, Dining area, Separate living room, Wireless internet – complimentary, Wired internet – complimentary, Coffee/tea maker

7. One Bedroom Apartment

1 King Bed, 1 King, Bathrooms: 2, Full kitchen, Microwave, 77sqm/829sqft, Living/sitting area, Dining area, Separate living room, Wireless internet – complimentary, Wired internet – complimentary, Coffee/tea maker

8. Two Bedroom Apartment

2 King Beds, Bedroom 1: 1 King, Bedroom 2: King, and 1 Doubles, Bathrooms: 3, Full kitchen, Microwave, 113sqm/1216sqft, Living/sitting area, Dining area, Separate living room, Wireless internet – complimentary, Coffee/tea maker

9. Three Bedroom Apartment

2 King Beds, 2 Doubles Beds, Bedroom 1: 1 King, Bedroom 2: 1 King, Bedroom 3: 2 Doubles, Bathrooms: 4, Full kitchen, Microwave, 196sqm/2109sqft, Living/sitting area, Dining area, Separate living room, Wired internet – complimentary

The bar and restaurants offering at the JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi include:

1. Myna

An all-day dining restaurant featuring an outdoor dining terrace. It will feature live cooking stations integrated with a variety of international cuisine with strong local influence.

2. Midi Patisserie and Social Kitchen

Midi is café and patisserie offering local drinks, treats, bites and light meals. The offering includes coffees, craft juices and regional delicacies that are freshly prepared onsite.

3. Mr. Pang Sky Bar and Lounge

This bar and restaurant will offer drinks and an authentic Asian menu.

4. Hudson Tavern Bar and Grill

This one is a American Sports Bar offering food, beer, signature cocktails and of course sports screens.

5. Mughal

Mughal is a recreation of a Central Indian Mughal restaurant. The restaurant features curated Indian flavours in an open kitchen and bar set up.

6. Pool bar

The Pool Bar is a poolside restaurant offering light meals and snacks, as well as an array of juices and cocktails.