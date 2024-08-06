Shares

The Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) has announced the official opening of nominations for this year’s Excellence in Fintech Awards. The award ceremony is set to take place during the 12th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit on 4th-6th September at the JW Marriot in Nairobi.

For this year’s awards, the public is invited to nominate startups and ecosystem enablers across several categories. The categories for this year’s awards include Fintech of the Year, Bank of the Year, Excellence in Digital Banking, Excellence in Payments, Excellence in Remittances, and more.

Each year, AFTS brings together global fintech stakeholders for two events, one in Washington DC, and another in a selected city in Africa. Every AFTS edition has a lineup of ecosystem-building engagements ranging from expert-led panel discussions and networking sessions to startup spotlights and ecosystem tours, including the Excellence in Fintech Awards. It is designed to celebrate high-flying fintech startups solving critical problems for Africans in Africa, the African diaspora, and even the global community.

Over the last decade, Africa’s fintech ecosystem has been on a meteoric rise. This has been marked by an increase in funding, innovative solutions across payments and banking, and the rapid adoption of fintech solutions. The result is a new generation of African fintech leaders making waves and garnering recognition globally.

Earlier this year, Kenya’s M-KOPA was named on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for the second year in a row. Other African startups including Flutterwave, Piggyvest, Kuda, MTN, Bank Zero, Palmpay, and Yoco, all made it to CNBC’s 2024 Top 250 Fintech Companies list. This is testament to the potential of fintech companies and innovations in Africa.