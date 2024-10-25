Shares

M-KOPA Kenya has presented key findings from its annual Impact Report, Pathways to Progress at a media roundtable in Nairobi. The report reveals that out of the Group’s five markets and 5 million customers reached across Africa, M-KOPA has made its greatest impact in Kenya.

According to the report, M-KOPA Kenya has reached over 3 million customers, creating more than 16,000 jobs, and contributing Ksh. 17.2 billion in direct and indirect taxes since inception. The company has established itself as a critical player in the Kenyan economy, enabling financial inclusion through affordable access to smartphones, digital loans, data, free hospital cover in partnership with TURACO, and financing for e-motorbikes in Kenya.

The company’s initiatives across the nation are playing a crucial role in tackling critical challenges in Kenya, such as the high youth unemployment and the digital divide. By creating thousands of jobs, expanding digital connectivity, and providing access to transformative financial services, M-KOPA Kenya is positioning itself as a major contributor towards a brighter future for Kenya’s economy.

Speaking at the media round-table, Martin King’ori, GM M-KOPA Kenya said, “M-KOPA Kenya is proud to be a driving force in expanding economic opportunities for millions of Kenyans and making a significant contribution to the economy of the country. We are a purpose driven company whose mission is not only to connect people digitally but to ensure that financial services are accessible and affordable, paving the way for financial empowerment and long-term economic growth.”

Key achievements by M-KOPA in in Kenya include the following.