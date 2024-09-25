Shares

Flutterwave has announced the expansion of its Send App service across 49 U.S. states through a partnership with MainStreet Bank, a subsidiary of MainStreet Bancshares. Send App facilitates faster, easier, and more affordable money transfers from Africans in the diaspora to their families and friends back home.

Other key features of Send App include real-time support and exchange rate updates, an activity section that tracks transactions in real-time, and a new voucher and referral code section.

Since its launch, Send App has established itself as a trusted platform for Africans in the diaspora, offering a simple and affordable way to send money to recipients in Africa. Send App’s U.S. coverage has grown to 49 states, all except Texas. The U.S. expansion will build on Flutterwave’s success and reinforce its commitment to serving African diaspora communities globally with a payment solution that fits their needs.

Olugbenga Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave said, “As a customer-focused, tech-forward community bank, MainStreet Bank understands and prioritizes investment in communities, which makes it a great fit for Flutterwave’s goal to build bridges that connect Africa to the world. Our partnership with MainStreet Bank underscores our dedication to providing secure, regulatory-compliant, and efficient financial solutions. This has further strengthened the safety and security of our customers’ funds and data, ensuring that Send App remains a reliable remittance solution that gives Africans in the diaspora peace of mind with every dollar they send back home.”

Todd Youngren, President of Avenu, a Division of MainStreet Bank, said the Flutterwave relationship is a great fit for Avenu, an embedded banking platform with fully integrated compliance and risk management. “We are proud to partner with Flutterwave as they expand Send App across the U.S,” he said.