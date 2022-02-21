Shares

Flutterwave, a technology company, has unveiled a significant re-brand and identity at a virtual event held recently. Following the announcement of a Ksh. 28.4 billion (USD 250 million) Series D funding last week, the company is now rolling out its new and reimagined identity in line with its commitment to creating endless possibilities for all, through technology.

During the launch event, Flutterwave launched a series of products including the following.

A Fintech as a Service (FaaS) solution: which helps startups of all sizes quickly become Fintech companies using Flutterwave’s pre-built API and solutions.

which helps startups of all sizes quickly become Fintech companies using Flutterwave’s pre-built API and solutions. Capital : a technology platform for businesses and consumers to access Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Merchant lending from regulated and certified credit providers.

: a technology platform for businesses and consumers to access Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and Merchant lending from regulated and certified credit providers. Grow : a B2B product that helps entrepreneurs easily incorporate their businesses globally.

: a B2B product that helps entrepreneurs easily incorporate their businesses globally. Checkout : a new checkout experience that is 5x faster, reducing drop-off by 60%.

: a new checkout experience that is 5x faster, reducing drop-off by 60%. Card issuing technology platform: to enable businesses to issue both Mastercard virtual and physical debit/prepaid cards to their customers in partnership with Mastercard. These solutions remain subject to regulatory approval.

Additional improvements to existing products include a new powerful dashboard, Barter v4, and an AI-powered compliance process. The Flutterwave visual rebrand also comes with 6 new primary colours which depict creativity, motivation, passion, ease, robustness and eagerness.

“We’re growing and for us, payments have become a means to an end. Every part of our lives includes some form of transaction. Beyond powering those transactions, we want to also create those transactions. We want to help event organizers seamlessly register and sell out their events, we want to help artists receive money for their craft, we want to help entrepreneurs incorporate their businesses, we want to help startups build financial technology products easily and we want to create endless possibilities for all through technology,” said Flutterwave founder and CEO, Olugbenga GB Agboola.

On his part, head of branding and storytelling, Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu said, “We always wanted to simplify payments for endless possibilities for our customers. Over time, we’ve come to see that the story of our impact goes well beyond payments. We understand how important it is to embrace the full story of our journey and make it a part of our identity. We’re excited to create endless possibilities through technology.”