Mary Wamae, Executive Director at the Equity Group is the winner of the 2021 Women on Board Award held by the Women on Board Network (WOBN). The WOBN awards aim at recognizing exceptional individuals and organizations who show outstanding leadership through promoting and impacting gender diversification and inclusion.

Mary was recognized for her efforts in demonstrating purpose, authenticity, resilience, innovation, and sustainable contribution in economic and social-impact initiatives within the Equity Group. She is also involved in mentorship programmes for young women, career mentorship for professionals, sponsorships for bright but needy students and environmental conservation, among other interests.

In March 2020, Mary pioneered the launch of a staff empowerment program, Equity Inspire Programme (EQUIP). EQUIP aims to empower and mentor staff at Equity Group to advance in their careers, practice work-life balance and generally expose them to industry leaders and content that will help them network and grow in their careers.

Before serving in her current role at Equity Group, Mary served as the Group Company Secretary and Director of Corporate Strategy of Equity Group Holdings. She has more than 28 years of experience in legal practice, strategy and banking and has led many impactful business transactions since beginning her service at the then Equity Building Society in 2004.

Speaking while accepting the award, Mary Wamae said, “I have dedicated my life to serving a cause. I personally believe that I only get stronger if I uplift somebody else. You should create a legacy as you go up the career ladder. As leaders in this room and elsewhere, we need to be authentic, we need to be ourselves and should do things to the best of our ability. There are a lot of challenges and obstacles women face in their career journey, but regardless of these challenges, we need to remain focused on our goals.”

Equity Group Foundation was also recognized as the organization of the year scooping the 2nd runners up position during the event. The Foundation was recognized for its efforts in supporting the vulnerable people by transforming their lives and livelihoods socially and economically by availing modern, inclusive financial services that maximize their opportunities.