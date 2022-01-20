Shares

Mobile applications have quickly become an integral part of every day life, with the increasing adaptation of digital lifestyles. Being able to access the latest apps either for business, cooking or fitness on the Huawei AppGallery makes for very productive, and often fun, experiences. This year, Huawei has compiled some of the app trends users need to be mindful of on the Huawei AppGallery.

Vast adaptation of 5G

Beyond simply giving your video streaming apps a boost, 5G also enables faster transferring of data between devices. It also lets developers add a little bit extra to their apps as performance is given a boost. The fast connectivity also gives opportunities for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) apps that are expected to blow up in the near future. On a more practical level, 5G will also make mobile payments quicker and more secure as biometric data for identification can be managed more seamlessly.

Increased use of mobile wallets

Thanks to lockdown restrictions, more people have turned to food and grocery delivery apps for convenience and everyday running of errands. This reliance will continue to increase as more Kenyans realize how easy it is to quickly order meals, and everything else from their mobile devices. As a result of this, mobile wallets will become more prominent.

Augmented and Virtual Reality

The combination of 5G and more powerful mobile devices mean superimposing computer-generated images on top of your view of reality is now a reality. From interactive map overlays and virtual showrooms to massive multiplayer battles, AR transforms our experience of apps. For its part, VR can greatly enhance the shopping experience at retail stores by giving consumers the ability to ‘walk through the space’ even before they get to the physical stores.

More use of Chatbots

Chatbots have been around for a long time, but are now significantly more advanced thanks to sophisticated artificial intelligence technology. The responses from these chatbots are increasingly becoming human-like and they can be powerful allies to help people self-service everything from insurance queries to managing appointments and other activities.

Bridging websites and apps

Progressive web apps (PWAs) can be seen as a combination of web pages and mobile apps. These apps take less time to develop as they are essentially websites with app-like functionality. By saving these ‘apps’ on your home screen, you can access them just as easily as you would a normal app. They require less loading time, occupy less storage space, and are more easily usable across several different devices.

Coding for all

Low code development is projected to become increasingly popular. This visual approach to the development process will reinvent how apps are created. Effectively, it enables developers to create apps much faster as opposed to the weeks and months it can take to write complex code. As the name suggests, even non-programmers can experiment with creating their own apps. Even if they have absolutely zero coding knowledge, the low code approach has been designed to make it as easy as possible to learn, especially given its visual nature.