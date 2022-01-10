Shares

Mastercard is bringing awareness to some of the world’s most critical issues through an innovative podcast series titled Journey to One Billion. The podcast features Mastercard experts, business leaders, community champions and entrepreneurs from across the Middle East and Africa and around the globe who are working together to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy.

The ‘Journey to One Billion’ podcast highlights Mastercard’s ten-year journey to bring 500 million individuals into the digital economy, a goal that was achieved in 2020. This goal was then heightened during the pandemic, with a new pledge to include 500 million more, making a total of one billion people by 2025.

The nine-part series podcast spotlights the innovative partnerships, inspiring stories and technological advancements behind the ambitious goal. This is while offering solutions and insights around the key building blocks needed to create an inclusive digital economy.

“Financial inclusion is at the heart of Mastercard’s ambition to build a better a more inclusive world for everyone everywhere. In addition to being an impactful medium for storytelling, podcasts help to spark connection and conversation in new and meaningful ways. Through the insightful stories shared in this podcast, we are looking to build a deeper understanding of the innovations and inspiring partnerships that are driving financial inclusion forward, supporting small businesses and helping to build a more connected and equal world,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President Marketing and Communications MEA, Mastercard.

The first episode features Ajay Banga, Mastercard’s Executive Chairman, who took up the role after an 11 year tenure as Mastercard’s CEO. Here, listeners get his perspective on the power of the digital economy as a force for good in the world.

In episode we hear from Raghu Malhotra, Co-President of International Markets, Mastercard, who is responsible for the growth strategies of more than 200 countries and territories.

In further episodes, the podcast will delve into issues of environmental sustainability and how Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition is fighting climate change by planting 100 million trees in Kenya, Australia and Brazil.